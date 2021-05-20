CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit