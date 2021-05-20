CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

