CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.09 and last traded at $117.71. Approximately 31,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,045,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

