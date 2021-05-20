Critical Review: CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) versus Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.57% -170.29% Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.88 million ($0.28) -6.64 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 51,536.20 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -14.21

CNS Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

CNS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 464.52%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

