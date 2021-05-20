Crown Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $3.08 million and $8,341.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,490.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $817.34 or 0.02018598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00476740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003580 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,230,920 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

