Crypto Sports Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 171.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.