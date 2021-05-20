CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

