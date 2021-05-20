CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit