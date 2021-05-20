CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €54.20 ($63.76) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.33. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a twelve month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.24.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.