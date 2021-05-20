Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CHRW stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

