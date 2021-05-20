Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

