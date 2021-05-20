Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,556 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

