Cummins Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,314% compared to the typical volume of 651 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $259.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

