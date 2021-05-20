Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.