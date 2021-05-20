Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $404,670.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

