Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Buys 664,828 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cutera stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit