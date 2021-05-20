Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Buys 664,828 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cutera stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

