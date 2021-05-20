CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,634.80 ($21.36).

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,028.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,666.05.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.