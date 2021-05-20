D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 559,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,171. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

