DA Davidson Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

