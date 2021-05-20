DAD (DAD) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $76.58 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.01159827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.84 or 0.09741409 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

