DAEX (DAX) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $21,915.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

