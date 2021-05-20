Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,769,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

