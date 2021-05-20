Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 60.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPI opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.