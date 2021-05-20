Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.