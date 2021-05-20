Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,954 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

