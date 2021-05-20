Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

