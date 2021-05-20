Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

