Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.
JCOM opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
