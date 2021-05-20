Daniel R. Groves Sells 17,211 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $711.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 70.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Koppers by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

