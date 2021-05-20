Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.67

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 330793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DANOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

