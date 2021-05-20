DAO Maker Price Reaches $4.03 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00009879 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $135.77 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00405715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00222001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00975451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033189 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,648,412 coins and its circulating supply is 33,722,287 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

