DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 508,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

