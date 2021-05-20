DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,763 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,130.13 ($93.16).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC traded up GBX 186 ($2.43) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,236 ($81.47). 277,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,274.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,853.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.