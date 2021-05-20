DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

