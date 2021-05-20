DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.24. 53,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,015. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

