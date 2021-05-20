DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

