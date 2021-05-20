Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 360 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

