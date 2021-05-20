DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Hits $69.66 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $10.31 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019662 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

