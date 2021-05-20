Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.41. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

