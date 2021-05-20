DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.71

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and traded as low as $32.63. DENSO shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 16,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

