Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,611. The company has a market cap of $886.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

