Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $160.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

