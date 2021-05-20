Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Buy”

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCEP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

