Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.54

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 48221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.