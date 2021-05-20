Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.54

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 48221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
