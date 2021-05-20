Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells $99,526.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DDS opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

