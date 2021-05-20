Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.81 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $99,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

