Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,569 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,114,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $100,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $23,681,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 251,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

