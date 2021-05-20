Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $97,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

