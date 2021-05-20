Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 449 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

