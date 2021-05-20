Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stake Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 396,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

