DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

