DMM: Governance (DMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.37 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

