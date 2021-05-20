Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $231.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $203.73 on Monday. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

